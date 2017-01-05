Franz Steiner is an professional German photographer, filmmaker and digital artist who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California.

Hailing from Europe, Franz Steiner adds a distinguished German touch in his work which is characterized by his inventive artistic vision and impeccability in details. His unique perspective on cutting edge trends and timeless quality has expanded the envelope of advertisement by seamlessly merging design, technology and beauty. This appeal makes him sought after by advertising savvy conglomerates which most recently include Apple, Google and Nike.

For his series “Dogtown Diary”, Franz captured stunning daily-life photographs of the West coast of the U.S.

