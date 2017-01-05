LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Lifestyle Photography

Dogtown Diary: Franz Steiner Documents The Daily Life in Venice Beach, California

By photogrist stuff
0
, 0 points
Dogtown Diary: Franz Steiner Documents The Daily Life in Venice Beach, California

Franz Steiner is an professional German photographer, filmmaker and digital artist who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California.

Hailing from Europe, Franz Steiner adds a distinguished German touch in his work which is characterized by his inventive artistic vision and impeccability in details. His unique perspective on cutting edge trends and timeless quality has expanded the envelope of advertisement by seamlessly merging design, technology and beauty. This appeal makes him sought after by advertising savvy conglomerates which most recently include Apple, Google and Nike.

For his series “Dogtown Diary”, Franz captured stunning daily-life photographs of the West coast of the U.S.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image