Outstanding natural landscapes by Lukas Watschinger, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer based in the Dolomites, Italy. Lukas focuses mainly on mountains, adventures, and landscape photography. His passion for photography started 2 years ago after he came back from his second world trip. Watschinger has over 16,600 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Sony a7III camera.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website