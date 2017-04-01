Surreal Double Exposure Analog Photography by Jeremie Dru
Jeremie Dru is a talented analog photographer and artist currently based in Paris, France. Jeremie sees hidden patterns in his everyday surroundings. He uses the analog camera to improve his architect eye, and the way he looks at the city. The double exposure is a technique which allows the capture of a moldable space-time. It consists in photographing several times on the same negative, and which allows to melt independent events from each other in a quite coherent. This allows him to reinterpret the urban space we are experiencing daily.