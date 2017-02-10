Magnus Hastings is an award winning celebrity photographer who was born and raised in London and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Magnus has been lovingly documenting drag queens for more than a decade. Subjects include icons of reality TV and underground drag royalty, and photographs range from the divine to the trashy. Featuring the likes of Bianca Del Rio and Courtney Act, this collection is a beautiful celebration of drag as an art form and an exhilarating exploration of what drag means to its greatest artists.

I started shooting drag because it’s my home and my world and it feels like my family

As he traveled the world, Magnus Hastings continued capturing local queens with a focus on those who best represented the art’s diversity and daring, from the bearded to the “fishy,” or ultrafeminine. Hastings photographed the world’s greatest cross-dressers and asked each of them a simple question: why drag?

