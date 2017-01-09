Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Oliver Stalmans is a talented 29-year-old self-taught photographer who lives and works between France and Denmark. Oliver discovered his passion for photography at a very young age, where he started out as an autodidact photographer. Stalmans has made a prompt entry in the fashion photography industry, by contributing with his uncompromised and sought for personal style. As a photographer Stalmans remains true to his individual style by articulating his artistic expression in all his photographic work.

Oliver Stalmans’ work explores the ideas of beauty and the interaction between the light and the dark. He shoots a lot of fashion, beauty and editorial photography.

More info: instagram / facebook