Adventure Photography

Dreamful Wanderlust: Spectacular Adventure Photography by Karl ‘Shakur’ Ndieli

Dreamful Wanderlust: Spectacular Adventure Photography by Karl 'Shakur' Ndieli

Karl ‘Shakur’ Ndieli is a talented self-taught photographer, artist, architect and traveler based in Kansas, USA. Karl focuses on traveling, landscaping and portraiture. “Fueled by an innate passion for adventure, I’ve traveled across the globe with my camera in tow, capturing the beauty of the natural world wherever I go”, he says. Shakur has over 124,000 followers on instagram.

It always so pleasing when you arrive to a place under the cover of darkness because you know that the morning after, you’ll be treated with a magical view.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

