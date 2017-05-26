Brendan Williams is a talented self-taught photographer, educator and digital artist based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Brendan creates stunning landscape, adventure and fine art photography. “Living on the west coast of British Columbia, I have been fortunate enough to grow up in the ultimate outdoor playground”, he says. Williams’ primary source of work is in the film industry here in Vancouver, where he works as a Camera Assistant working towards his aspirations of becoming a cinematographer.

Having the constant influence of the outdoors when I was younger, is what has influenced me in many ways even up until now. It has especially influenced my style of photography. Landscape photography was something I was drawn to from the moment I first began taking photos.

