Agata Wolanska is a talented freelance photographer and visual artist who lives and works between London and Paris. Agata focuses on fashion, portrait, still life and lifestyle photography. Her work has been featured in l´Express Styles, Vogue girl Korea, Elle girl Japan, Grazia Italy, InStyle Germany, Paulette magazine and others.

More info: instagram / facebook / website