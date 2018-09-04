Wonderful photo compositions by Brent Shavnore, a talented photographer, filmmaker, artist, and U.S.M.C veteran currently based in Portland, USA. Brent focuses on landscaping, and travel photography. He has over 40.800 followers on Instagram.

Brent Shavnore is a United States Marine Corps veteran turned Audio Engineer/Photographer/Videographer/Social Media Marketing consultant. After serving 5 years in the Marines and a deployment to Iraq, Brent made his way into the audio/visual world working on documentaries with Forbes Magazine, writing articles for various surfing magazines, producing commercials and shooting music videos for bands and events all over the U.S. Brent pursued a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Maine to better understand the brain and answer his lifelong question of why a particular piece of art or music resonates with someone. Taking a scientific approach and making the connection between art and the brain is a passion that keeps Brent moving and producing media both audio/visual and helping companies connect their product to the consumer.

