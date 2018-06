Hüseyin Şahin a.k.a. art.side(previously featured) is a talented 45-year-old art director, digital and visual artist currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Hüseyin received his degree in Fine Arts from the Gazi University in 1996. Working in photoshop, Şahin creates spectacular collages inspired by nature, animals and urban environment. He has over 260,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: instagram / behance