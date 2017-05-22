Julius Kähkönen is a multi-talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and digital artist based in Finland. Julius creates incredible and dreamlike manipulations.

Im currently 17 years old and im so glad that I have found and realised this early what I want to do with my life. After I have finished upper secondary school I will take one year off from studies and focus fully on this. I might not attend any schools ever again but that can of course change. Im not a person who is made to sit in class for many hours a day.. I prefer learning and working on my own and to connect with people around the world. YOU can make it without education. Its still important to study and learn new things but I prefer learning more about the stuff that I love and care about.

