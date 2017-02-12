Beautiful and Dreamlike Photography by Isabella Stahl
Isabella Stahl is an profession 33-year-old Swedish photographer who currently lives and works beetwen Paris and northern Sweden. Isabella studied Photography at International Center of Photography, New York. Her work is rustic, atmospheric and tender with minute observations and an eye for visualizing narrative elements. Stahl uses a Canon 5, Olympus mju II for analogue work and a Canon Mark II for digital.
More info: instagram / facebook / website