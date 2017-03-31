Brandon Woelfel is a talented 23-year-old self-taught photographer and artist currently based in New York, USA. He attended School of Visual Arts. Brandon uses lights and reflections in ways no one else could have imagined. He has a sensational eye for photography and his post production skills are just stunning. Woelfel has developed his own personal photography style by being able to capture light and movement in all of his photos. He is very popular on Instagram with over 775,000 followers.

