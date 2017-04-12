Ramak Bamzar is a talented 37-year-old photographer and artist who was born in Tehran, Iran and immigrated to Melbourne, Australia in 2010. Ramak explores strong narratives using a blend of landscape photography, illustration and portraiture of women. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Photography, Art and Architecture from Azad University, Tehran in 2004.

People interest me. Their stories, personalities and where they come from. There is great mystery to discovering people and understanding their story. It’s an opportunity to tell an expressive narrative through the lens of a camera.

Photojournalism was my first love, but as l explored who l was, storytelling and exploring narratives became a major part of the work l undertake now. It’s a passion of mine to become the storyteller within the work l do.

