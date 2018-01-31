Stunning Symmetry and Patterns: Drone Photography by Costas Spathis

Costas Spathis is a 33-year-old architect and photographer who was born in Trikala and currently lives and works in Athens, Greece. Costas focuses on architecture and aerial photography. He inspired by geometry, symmetry, continuousness, patterns and minimalism.
I am an architect and i have studied Renovation and Restoration of Buildings as well. I love art and minimal design. My projects mainly based on simple geometries and mathematical concepts. I am not a professional photographer.
More info: instagram / website