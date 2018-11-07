Striking aerial landscapes by Elliott Chau, a talented 21-year-old photographer, videographer, and adventurer currently based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Elliott focuses on landscaping, travel, outdoor, and drone photography. Chau studied photography and film at Prairie College. He has over 15,200 followers on Instagram and counting.

My mission is to inspire others to discover more about themselves and the world around them, through travel. I truly believe that experience is instrumental to personal development, and with travel comes a whole variety of experiences.

