Breathtaking Drone Photography by Marina Vernicos
Marina Vernicos is a talented photographer and world traveler with a trekrecord of 113 countries. Marina was born in Athens, Greece and studied Communications and Photography at Emerson College, Boston, and Business Administration at Harvard Extension School. She has been engaged in Art Photography for more than 20 years. Vernicos focuses on aerial photography, she captures amazing beaches, creeks and coastlines.
