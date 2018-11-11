Stunning aerial shots by Matt Horspool, a talented photographer, adventurer, and educator who was born in South Korea and raised by adopted parents in the rural city of Orange, NSW, Australia. Matt graduated with a double degree in Exercise Science / Secondary Teaching and now lives and works in northern Sydney as a freelance photographer and special education teacher. He focuses mainly on traveling, landscape, outdoor, and drone photography. Horspool has over 15,200 followers on Instagram and counting.



