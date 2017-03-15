Pay Kay is a talented self-taught photographer and product designer with 8 years experience currently based in Sydney, Australia. Pat shoots stunning urban, nature, architecture and landscape photography. He uses Sony A7II with Zeiss 16-35mm F4 lens and DJI Phantom 4 drone.

I’m an adventurer and photographer. I love capturing moments, especially ones with land and cityscapes, people, architecture and anything dark & moody.

More info: instagram / facebook / website