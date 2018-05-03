USA From Above: Fabulous Drone Photography by Ryan Resatka
Creative aerial shots by Ryan Resatkam(previously featured), talented 27-year-old photographer, retoucher, adventurer and drone pilot currently based in Southern California, USA. Ryan focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing adventure, lifestyle and aerial photography. Resatka travels accross America to capture magnificent landscape photography. He has over 202,000 followers on Instagram and counting.
More info: instagram / facebook / website