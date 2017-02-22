Mr Bo aka SA from Above is a talented young photographer based in South Australia, who uses drone to capture vibrant and stunning aerial photos. “My quest for seeking extraordinary captures has driven me to devise and explore extraordinary means to view the object from a unique angle,” he says. SA from Above plans his trips using Google Maps and Earth, he likes to shoot textures, symmetry, lines and patterns in the environment.

I have always been inspired by the raw beauty of nature, the spirit of adventure and an insatiable drive to explore the horizons beyond ordinary.

More info: instagram / facebook / website