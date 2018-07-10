Outstanding aerial shots by Tobias Hägg, a talented 31-year-old photographer, content creator, drone pilot, and adventurer from Eskilstuna who currently lives and works in Stockholm, Sweden. Tobias (previously featured) is known for his dramatic drone photography. “I strive for perfection in all my work even though I know perfection isn’t something I can achieve”, he says. Hägg travels all over the world to capture breathtaking aerial landscapes. He has almost 400,000 followers on Instagram.

My name is Tobias Hägg. I am a photographer/filmmaker born and based in Eskilstuna, Sweden. I am passionate about adventures and to explore new places from a unique perspective. I work as a photographer and filmmaker and my work has been published practically all around the globe. To name a few of my most recent publications it is National Geographic, The Telegrapher & Daily Mail together with Exhibitions at the Swedish Museum of Photography at Fotografiska.

