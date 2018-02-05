Photogrist community Create a post
Astonishing Drone Photos from Hong Kong, Japan, China and Australia by Tom Lees

Tom Lees is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, traveler and drone pilot who was born and raised in England and currently lives and works in Singapore. Tom a maths teacher by trade and this definitely influences his photography style as he is always looking for symmetry and geometric patterns. Lees focuses on traveling, he shoots amazing urban, cityscape, aerial and architecture photography.

As clichéd as it is, my passion for photography is not just about getting a particular shot, but the journey and adventure that surrounds it. It is something that has got me out exploring new places, travelling the world and meeting some pretty awesome people along the way.

More info: instagram / website

