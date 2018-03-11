Australia From Above: Drone Photography by Jessica Lee
Jessica Lee is a multi-talented photographer, drone pilot, explorer and bloger currently based in Sydney, Australia. Having spent a large portion of her young life...
Jessica Lee is a multi-talented photographer, drone pilot, explorer and bloger currently based in Sydney, Australia. Having spent a large portion of her young life...
Phil de Glanville is a multi-talented photographer, graphic designer, drone pilot and adventurer currently based in Perth, Western Australia. He works as graphic designer in...
Petter Aamodt is a 19-year-old photographer and drone pilot from Oslo, Norway. Petter focuses on automotive and nature photography, he shoots astonishing nature and aerial...
Ben Savage is a talented young photographer, adventurer and CASA certified drone operator currently based in Melbourne, Australia. Ben flew his drone above Australian Coast...
Carlos Mitchell is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, traveler and drone pilot currently based in Florida. Carlos focuses landscaping and traveling, he shoots amazing nature,...
Sam McAllister is a talented 21-year-old self-taught photographer, filmmaker and drone pilot currently based in Dublin, Ireland where he studies Digital Marketing. Sam focuses on...
Matt Deakin is a talented photographer, retoucher, filmmaker and drone pilot based in Broome, Western Australia. Matt runs his own studio, where he works as...
Astonishing aerial shots of beatiful Foroe Islands by Kristoffer Vangen, 45-year-old journalist, photographer, adventurer, climber and drone pilot from Norway. Kristoffer focuses on traveling and...
Elmoon Iraola is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer, adventurer and drone pilot who was born in Kirkenes, Norway and currently lives and works in Oslo....
Mark Siegemund is a talented photographer, digital artist, adventurer and drone pilot from Germany who currently lives and works in Shanghai, China. Mark focuses on...
SkyPixel, DJI’s aerial community platform, just announced the winners of their 2017 annual drone photo contest, and they’re truly amazing. The 2017 SkyPixel Photo Contest...
Tom Lees is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, traveler and drone pilot who was born and raised in England and currently lives and works in...
Costas Spathis is a 33-year-old architect and photographer who was born in Trikala and currently lives and works in Athens, Greece. Costas focuses on architecture...
The Dronestagram – drone imaging platform unveils its top 20 of the most beautiful and amazing, even stunning drons photos published on the site during...
Huda Bin Redha is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, traveler, drone pilot and lawyer currently based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Huda focuses on traveling,...
Timothy Ma is a talented young photographer, retoucher, explorer and drone pilot based in Hong Kong. Timothy loves to explore his native city and to...
Diego Weisz is a talented 30-year-old photographer, filmmaker, traveler and industrial designer currently based in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Diego focuses on traveling, he shoots...
Alexander Neimert is a talented 26-year-old self-taught photographer, adventurer and firefighter who was born in Stockholm and currently lives and works in Falun, Sweden. Alexander...
Lewis Slade is a talented photographer, filmmaker and drone pilot based in Sweden. Lewis is fascinated by the subtle tones, he shoots amazing urban, travel,...
Emily Kaszton is an professional photographer and drone pilot currently based in Newport Beach, California. Emily received her BA in Photography from the prestigious Brooks...