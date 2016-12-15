Deirdre O’Callaghan is a talented freelance photographer and musical artist, who was born in 1970 in County Cork, Ireland, lived in London and currently resides in Santa Monica, California. “As well as advertising and editorial work, I shoot artwork and press sessions for all the major record companies working with artists such as Grinderman, U2, The National, Laura Marling, Damon Albarn, De La Soul, Gang Starr, Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys, Josh Homme, John Lydon, Moby and many others,” she says. O’Callaghan was picture editor of Dazed & Confused magazine (1996-98) and her work has appeared in a number of publications including The Independent Magazine, Q Magazine , Hot Press and Mojo.

I love watching drummers perform, it’s like a dance.

For her book “The Drum Thing”, Deirdre has photographed and interviewed almost 100 celebrated musicians, including easily recognizable drummers like Dave Grohl and Jack White along with behind-the-scenes session wizards like Steve Gadd and Jim Keltner, and sprinkled through with rising stars like Julie Edwards from the L.A. duo Deap Vally. In these portraits, Deirdre O’Callaghan places drummers squarely in the spotlight. Photographing her subjects in their private rehearsal spaces and residences — from studios, bedrooms and basements to garages and gardens allows her to capture the true essence of their personalities and lifestyles.

I have travelled to a number of different countries including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Jamaica as well as across the United States to Phoenix, New York, Memphis, Alabama, Detroit, Nashville, Florida and California.

More info: instagram / facebook / website