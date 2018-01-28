Architectural Self-Portraits by Photography Duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís

Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís Benet, a creative duo who travel the world in search of interesting perspective and geometry related to architecture. Based in Valencia, Spain, Anna is an architect currently completing her Masters in Design & Illustration, while Daniel is a graduate architect and a self-taught architectural photographer. Rueda and Benet, both of whom have more than 496 000 followers on Instagram, take thoughtful, fun pictures of architecture and interiors, by cleverly inserting themselves into the shots that they take. Together, they take symmetrical photographs that remind us of our favorite Wes Anderson movies. In each photograph, they interact with the buildings and the surroundings to tell a funny story. Their photos are bright, minimalistic, and are filled with personality.