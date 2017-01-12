Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Dylan Schwartz is a superb talented art director, designer, filmmaker and photographer from Los Angeles, who currently works at Saatchi & Saatchi. Dylan has worked with clients like HBO, Nissan, Sony Playstation, Toyota, IBM. With his aerial imagery of US cities as an example, it’s not hard to see how he’s been so successful.

Dylan Schwartz loves traveling, experimenting with new technology, and getting inspired by the countless number of talented people he finds Instagram.

Dylan recently photographed amazing aerial images of Los Angeles from the cockpit of a helicopter.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website