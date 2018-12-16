Gorgeous travel landscapes by Daniel Fleischhacker, a talented 30-years old photographer, retoucher, and adventurer from Bavaria who currently lives and works in Rosenheim, Bayern. Daniel focuses mainly on landscape, nature and travel photography. “My passion is to photograph the beauty of landscapes worldwide”, he says. Fleischhacker has over 15,200 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Canon 5D Mark IV camera.

I love to travel and I also love to shoot close to my hometown. Bavaria is a wonderful place in the south of Germany and we have everything a landscape photographer could dream of. Mountains, waterfalls, rivers, forests and canyons are in my backyard. Everytime I come back from travelling to various foreign countries I again realize how much beauty I have around me.

More info: Instagram / Website