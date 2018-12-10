Mehran Naghshbandi is a talented 28-years old photographer and artist who was born in Iran and currently lives and works in Brussels, Belgium. Mahran focuses on nature and landscape photography. His minimal works rendering the nature of his native country. Naghshbandi makes the simplest nature elements such as mushrooms, waves, and ordinary leaves, look at the very least outstanding. His photos consist mostly of gray tones and atmospheric.

I’m Mehran Naghshbandi .I was Born in Iran in 1990 , I grew up in Sanandaj, a city surrounded by Zagros mountains, where nature was always an important part of people’s lives. I moved to north of Iran to study industrial design, there the nature around me amused me so much. I could hear the sea closer than any sound and hike for hours in the maze of jungles. There I was able to record the scenes many people have forgotten to see and feel clearly despite the fact that they are exposed to them every day. My passion is to reconnect human and nature. Make them see the spirit, pure beauty and details of their normal but simultaneously peculiar surroundings.

