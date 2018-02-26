Photogrist community Create a post
Edifice: Mesmerizing Experimental Short Film by Ash Thorp

Edifice is an experimental short film by Ash Thorp, multi-talented designer, filmmaker and visual artist from San Diego, California. This experimental short features stunning imagery designed to consider existential questions about “who we are, where we come from, and where we are heading.”

To get an insight into the production details, meanings, and philosophies behind the film, watch the video below.

Edifice is an experimental short film inspired by personal beliefs of who we are, where we come from, and where we are heading; it’s a journey from stardust to singularity. This purely cinematic film is intended to stimulate your mind and senses, while provoking further thought about our passage and presence in this world. To optimize your experience of the film, Edifice is best viewed on a full screen, with no surrounding artificial light intrusion, and very ample sound.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

