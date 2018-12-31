Vibrant portraits by Mehran Djojan, a talented young photographer, and artist currently based in New York City. Mehran focuses mainly on portraiture and editorial photography. She shoots a lot of events, commercial and lifestyle portraiture. Djojan has over 19,100 fans on Instagram.

In my work, I aim to breach the divide between art and product by creating commissioned masterpieces featuring people in extraordinary contexts. Art is, at its core, an unquestionably human phenomenon. My job is to merge it with and return it to its humanity.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website