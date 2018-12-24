Italian Instagrammer Emi Ferrari spent four years recreating celebrity looks for Instagram and has become somewhat of an internet sensation. His hilarious pictures have gone viral. Emanuele – Emi for short – does his own take on the celebrities’ dressed-up look. To create his own funny versions of the photos, Emi uses things such as wigs, food and household objects to make his own clothing and beauty looks. Ferrari has brilliantly recreated a number of celebrity looks. Here are a few of our favorites.

What started Ferrari on this trolling path in 2014, were the ridiculous outfits displayed in fashion shows. Says he, “I noticed how some clothes in the fashion world were really so absurd and, in my mind, I recreated them with a material I had at home. So, I decided to open my account and get crazy.”



