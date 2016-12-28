Gorgeous and Emotional Portrait Photography by Jasem Khlef

Jasem Khlef is a talented self-taught photographer who was born in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar, Iraq and currently lives and works in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Jasem shoots incredible portrait and street photography.
More info: instagram / facebook / website
