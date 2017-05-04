Alessio Forlano is an professional architect and photographer who was born in 1978 in Gosenza and currently lives and works in Genova, Italy. Alessia received his degree in Architecture in Genoa in 2004 where he began his professional life by demonstrating a strong sensitivity in the context of urban suburbs. In 2015, he attended the Advanced Training Course in Photography at the European Institute of Design in Milan, an experience that helped him to use images as a tool for representation and personal interpretations of reality.

For his series “EmotionArch”, Alessio Forlano captured the basic elements shared by architecture and photography: space, light, time and scale.

