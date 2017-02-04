Michael Massaia is a talented fine art photographer and artist who was born in 1978 and currently lives and works in New Jersey. Michael uses a large assortment of cameras, tools, filters, and printing techniques to document the New York City he experiences. For his series “It’s In The Leaving”, Massaia has been lauded for his haunting black and white photographs that catch the last pay phones in New York City acting as a reminder of simpler times.

More info: instagram / facebook / website