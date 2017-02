Valeria Ranalli is a talented 32-year-old self-taught photographer from Italy. Valeria believes on the power of photography as a cure, she passionate about all kinds of photography. Ranalli mainly focuses on fine art and street photography. “I recently felt in love with the magical analogue word thanks to the “Leicester Lo-Fi Photography” group,” she says.

I believe in the power of photography as a cure, as an introspecting device, as a poetry and soul revealer, as a meditation, awareness and healing tool, as a push to experiment and as a door to unreality.

