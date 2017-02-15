Esteban Wautier is a talented photographer, filmmaker and artist currently based in Paris, France. Graduated from Gobelins, l’école de l’image, Paris, Esteban focuses on portraiture, he shoots a lot of fashion, beauty and reportage photography. His work has been featured in Vogue Italy, Vogue Spain, Numéro, Chanel China, Dior Jewelry, Elle, Gala, Playboy, Léonard Paris and many others.

For his latest project “Versants Perdus”, Wautier captured stunning mountain photos from expedition on the Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe after the Caucasus peaks.

