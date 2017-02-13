Zhang Jingna aka zemotion is a world-renowned 29-year-old Chinese-Singaporean photographer, artist and educator who currently lives and works in New York City. Jingna focuses on fine art portraiture, she shoots a lot of fashion, beauty, editorial and underwater photography. Her work has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, L’Officiel, Vogue Italia and many others.

Zhang Jingna received a degree in fashion design at Lasalle College of the Arts. She started photography there as a hobby when she was eighteen.

