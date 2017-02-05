Adam Makarenko is a talented Canadian photographer, artist and filmmaker who was born in a rural northern Ontario mining town called Atikokan and currently lives and works in Toronto. Adam likes to create a miniature worlds, he tries to reconstruct scenes and trying to make them as realistic as possible. After all of the sculpting job is finished he finally has to choose a proper angle and distance and to take a photo of it diorama. He has created over two hundred miniature exoplanets.

I create miniature dioramas from scratch and then photograph the sets.

“These miniature hand made exoplanets are an ongoing experiment,” Adam Makarenko explained.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website