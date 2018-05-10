Magnificient Canadian landscapes by Mark Jinks (previously featured), talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and nature explorer currently based in Edmonton, Alberta. Mark focuses on landscaping and nature photography. He shoots amazing lakes, rockies, waterfalls, rivers and other breathingtakingly beautiful places. Jinks has over 79,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

Mark Jinks likes to specialize in long exposure images, showcasing the beauty of Alberta from the Rocky Mountains in the West, to the prairies in the East and everything in between, including the beautiful Northern Lights and powerful summer Thunderstorms.

Mark uses Nikon D7200 and Nikon D750 cameras with Nikkor 16-85mm, Tokina 11-20mm, Nikon 70-300mm, Nikkor 50mm 1.8 D, Nikon 24-120mm and Nikon 20mm 1.8 lens.

More info: instagram / facebook / website