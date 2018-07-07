Manuela Palmberger is a multi-talented 28-year-old outdoor photographer, adventurer, and media designer based in Munich, Germany. Manuela focuses on traveling and landscaping. ” I love the outdoors, go hiking and I`m addicted to waterfalls and vulcanos”, she says. Palmberger has over 36.800 followers on Instagram and counting.

I`m a self-taught photographer from Munich, Germany. But I`m born and raised around Garmisch-Patenkirchen, which maybe explains my obsession with mountains and the outdoors. I just want to show the beauty that surrounds us, sometimes far away but mostly closer than we might think.

