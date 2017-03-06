Jarno Schurgers is a talented self-taught photographer and graphic designer currently based in the Amsterdam Area, Netherlands. Jarno received his Engineer’s Degree in Industrial Product Design from Haagse Hogeschool Den Haag. He is also an active snowboarder, skateboarder and motocross rider. “The love for these and other extreme sports has transitioned into a career as an action sports photographer,” he explained.

I’m truly blessed for these action sports allow me to travel the world and be working in the most beautiful sceneries. Being able to work with dedicated athletes, produce the most epic content and capture their passion keeps me motivated more than anything.

More info: instagram / facebook / website