Facades: Surreal Scenes of Isolated Buildings by Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy

Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy is a talented 31-year-old photographer and artist who was born in L’Arbresle and currently lives and works in Lyon, France. In his gorgeous series “Facades”, Roy manipulates buildings leaving intact only their façades, producing compositions that resemble exterior hollywood film sets. “The facade [of a building] is the first thing we see and it could tell us everything and nothing at the same time – it is just a question of imagination,” he says.

The façade is literally the first thing one sees of a building, as its surface. It can be imposing, superficial but can also suggest safety… I walk through the streets with those questions in mind: what will happen if we stick to that first vision? If the daily life of “The Other” was only a scenery? This series thus offers a vision of an unknown world that would only be a picture, without intimate space, where looks are the only refuge.

