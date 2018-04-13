Fine art portraits by Lillian Liu, talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer, illustrator, graphic designer, model and classically trained pianist from Vancouver, British Columbia who currently lives and works in San Jose, California. Lilliasn received her master’s degree in Classical Piano from Royal College of Music after graduating from University of British Columbia and the Vancouver Academy of Music.

I’m a designer and illustrator in the San Francisco Bay Area. With a thorough understanding of visual storytelling and the design process, I create websites, mobile apps, presentations, and illustrations that communicate strong and lasting messages.

Her stunning fantastical and fine art portraits have earned her more than 52,000 followers on Instagram.



