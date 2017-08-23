Mark Leek is a self-taught Dutch photographer currently based in the city of Hoorn in the northwest part of The Netherlands. Mark works as a head of a school for special educational needs. He shoots a lot of traavel, nature and street photography.
Evening lights in the village of Vidareidi, Faroe Islands.
Houses with grass roofs at the shores of the Saksun fjord, Faroe Islands.
Mountain lake and traditional sheep in the mountains near Gjógv, Faroe Islands.
Old fishing boat on the shore of Funningsfjørdur harbor, Faroe Islands.
Puffin on the island of Mykines, Faroe Islands.
River with no name at Saksun fjord, Faroe Islands.
The small village of Kvívík, Faroe Islands.
The wonderful village of Gjógv, Faroe Islands.
Walking in the mountains near Gjógv, Faroe Islands.
More info: behance