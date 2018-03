Adele Cochrane is a talented photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Melbourne, Australia. Adele focuses on portraiture, she shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portratit photography.

I’m a photographer with a keen interest in design and art. I really enjoy interdisciplinary collaborations with creatives and dabbling in all forms of creativity – I guess you could say I aspire to be a polymath (or dilettante, take your pick).