Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Fashion Photography

Vibrant Fashion and Beauty Photography by Arthur Keef

Vibrant Fashion and Beauty Photography by Arthur Keef

Arthur Keef is a talented self-taught photographer and artist currently based in Nairobi, Kenya. Arthur focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle photography. Keef has had an aim of becoming one of the best photographers in the world. With no idea or knowledge about photography he begun taking “youtube classes” to get a better understanding of the craft. With a small loan from his elder sister of about 400$ and some savings he acquired his first camera and begun the long journey of experimentation. He finally landed into Beauty,Glamour,Fashion,Portraiture and Nude photography.

My goal has never been to shoot everyone, my goal is to give my services to those who love and appreciate the work i put out . I am on a long creative journey and this is only the beginning

Today Arthur Keef is one of Kenya’s most sought after photographers for his creative and unique style of photography. Under his belt, he holds several local and international award nominations for his fashion and beauty works. People describe his work as artistic and him as one of the fastest rising stars in the creative world.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
1
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Fashion Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds