Gorgeous fine art portraits by Bella Kotak (previously featured), a talented photographer, digital artist, and educator currently based between Oxford and London, England. Bella specializes in portraiture, fashion, and fine art photography. Inspired by fairytales, nature, and strong feminine characters Bella’s images lift the veil of the overlooked and remind us that there’s magic in the most ordinary of spaces. “My pictures are a mix of fashion, fantasy and portraiture”, she says. Kotak uses Canon 5D Mark iii camera. She has over 116,000 followers on Instagram.



