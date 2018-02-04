Photogrist community Create a post
Elegant and Authentic Fashion Photography by Ben Sasso

Elegant and Authentic Fashion Photography by Ben Sasso

Ben Sasso is a talented photographer, artist and educator currently based in Los Angeles, California. Aside from photography, Aside from taking pictures, he loves to be in nature (camping, climbing, hiking and running around) and he has an unmanly love for cats. Sasso focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing fashion, wedding and lifestyle photography in a rich warmth and gently cool tones. His processing has long been known for clean skin tones, pleasing color palettes and funny Instagram captions.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

