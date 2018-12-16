Gorgeous fashion shots by Dean Martindale, a talented photographer, filmmaker, and retoucher currently based in London, England. Dean focuses mainly on fashion and commercial photography. His street-style aesthetic is created by capturing his diversely cast models in real and raw urban and natural environments, often contrasting the two, to compose images that radiate with an effervescent magnetism. Martindale has over 83.900 followers on Instagram and counting.



